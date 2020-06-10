City of Corpus Christi Vector Control unit spraying for mosquitoes in Calallen and Annavile

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City’s Vector Control unit will spray for mosquitoes tonight on the city’s northwest side at 8:00 p.m.
Spraying routes are determined after checking mosquito traps. Areas with the highest concentration of mosquitoes will be targeted first. The Vector Control unit will continue checking trap levels to decide where and if other areas need spraying.
Spraying Route Schedule:
- Tuesday, October 6: Route 1, 2, 3 (Calallen)
Route 4 (Annaville)
Residents are encouraged to follow all mosquito prevention.
- Wear mosquito repellent containing DEET
- Dress in long sleeves and pants
- Avoid being outside during times of day when mosquitoes are most active (Dawn and Dusk)
- Drain standing water, as it will reduce any mosquito breeding grounds
- Consult a doctor if you feel ill after being bitten.