City of Corpus Christi's Vector Control to spray Flour Bluff area for mosquitoes

The City’s Vector Control unit will be spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday, September 29 at 8:00 p.m. in Flour Bluff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To bring some relief to Flour Bluff residents, the City’s Vector Control unit will be spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday, September 29 at 8:00 p.m.

The city says areas with the highest concentration of mosquitoes will be targeted first. Here’s the schedule.

Tuesday, September 29: Routes 27, 28, 29 (Flour Bluff)

The city says spraying routes are determined after checking mosquito traps. The Vector Control unit will continue checking trap levels to determine where and if other areas need to be sprayed.

The city is encouraging residents to follow all mosquito prevention tools such as:

Wear mosquito repellent containing DEET

Dress in long sleeves and pants

Avoid being outside during times of day when mosquitoes are most active (Dawn and Dusk)

Drain standing water, as it will reduce any mosquito breeding grounds