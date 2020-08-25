City of Kingsville announces disconnections for past due water bills. Here's what you need to know.

There's about 200 customers throughout the city, both residential and commercial that are still delinquent on their bills.

KINGSVILLE, Va. — Residents in Kingsville have been put on notice. If you are a Kingsville resident and have a water bill that is passed due, it's time to pay or run the risk of having your service cut off.

The City of Kingsville is putting out the word that starting September 1, crews will begin disconnections for anyone who has a water bill that is past due.

“We're not out of time yet but we are quickly losing days,” said city spokesperson Janine Reyes.



Reyes said it was back in March when commissioners approved a waiver of late fees and a deferral in which residents would be allowed to receive their water service even if they couldn't pay their bill.

That move was in response to economic hardships people were going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That grace period, however, is now up.

“This is a service already providing and paying for, so we need people to come and make arrangements to pay their bills,” said Reyes.

3News learned there's about 200 customers throughout the city, both residential and commercial that are still delinquent on their bills.

Customers will have to catch up on all unpaid services over the last six months. Reyes said the finance department will work with folks on payment options, but they need to call first before the deadline August 31.



If a customer is disconnected, connections could take anywhere from 24-48 hours due to workloads. Residents can call this number (361) 592-5281 to discuss their options.

In the meantime, if you are having continued trouble paying bills or rent, back in March, the United Way of the Coastal Bend came up with a recovery fund to aid non-profits with the goal of helping those in the Coastal Bend get back on their feet during the pandemic.

It’s been a few months now, but you still might be able to take advantage of that help.