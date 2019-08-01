CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work crews in Rockport, Texas, unveiled Tuesday rendering and construction plans for Phase 2 of their Memorial Park Ball Fields.

After the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey, Rockport's city leaders planned to instill a sense of normalcy for kids by rebuilding the park's softball and baseball fields in time for baseball season. With the help of volunteers and the community, hundreds of baseball players from the Rockport-Fulton Little League will be able to play ball again.

The new field will be located at Memorial Park at the intersection of Pearl Street and Enterprise Boulevard.