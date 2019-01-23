ROCKPORT, Texas — The City of Rockport is holding the second annual Winter Texans Appreciation Day event on Jan. 31.

According to the City, they appreciate Winter Texans because they were among the several volunteers who helped during Hurricane Harvey.

During the months of January, February, and March, the Rockport-Fulton area depends on Winter Texans to boost their economy. On average, Winter Texans bring a population of 3,000-5,000 people during the given months.

"Generally they go to our restaurants. They visit our local groceries like H-E-B and Walmart," Tourism Director Sandy Jumper said. "They visit our local attractions, shop in our shops, so it really makes a big difference in our economy."

Winter Texans Appreciation Day will happen from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.