CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of cooking will take place during the upcoming holidays and that means there will be leftover grease and oil.

The City wants to remind residents about the proper ways to dispose of fats, oils, and greases (FOG). Dumping FOG down your drain can block wastewater lines resulting in costly repairs.

The Wastewater Division of the Utilities Department will have free grease containers available to the public.

Supplies are limited, and containers will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at (361) 826-3583 or by email at GabrielaM@cctexas.com.

HEB stores:

5313 Saratoga Boulevard

1145 Waldron Road (Flour Bluff)

3033 South Port Avenue

