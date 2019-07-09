CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi water rates were one of the main topics at Friday's special-called city council meeting.

The goal, they say is to come up with a rate that would be fair to all customers.

The water department said the proposed changes have nothing to do with recent water bill complaints.

Officials have been working on the rates since the beginning of the year.

They complete a rate review every two years to try and smooth out any increases to customers and then give a recommendation to city council.

The department has to keep making enough money to maintain all the services it has to offer including infrastructure, equipment, and personnel.

Reba George with the water department said, "Understand importance of going forward with the proposed budget there seems to have been a lot of support from not only community but budget city manager puts forward waste which includes water utility, wastewater, stormwater."

The department is still discussing ways to keep wastewater rates low as well.

These rates are not approved yet the department will present a second reading with different water rates to the city on September 17th.

