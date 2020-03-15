CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Sunday March 15th, the City of Corpus Christi will provide hot meals to go to for people age 60 and up.

City officials said there will be a limited amount of hot meals that will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at three designated senior centers including...

The Greenwood Senior Center at 4040 Greenwood drive.

Northwest Senior Center at 9725 Up River Road

Ethel Everly Senior Center at 654 Graham Road.

City officials said they are working with multiple agencies including HEB and The Coastal Bend Food Bank to get other items for seniors including paper products, hygiene products and cleaning disinfectants.

For more information people can call 361-826-4120.

