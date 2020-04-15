Did you know Texas is currently holding more than $5 billion in cash and other valuables that can be returned to residents?

In 2019, alone, the state returned $308 million to residents in the Lone Star State. Since the Texas unclaimed property program began in 1962, Texas has returned $3 billion to its rightful owners.

The $308 million in unclaimed property returned in fiscal 2019 includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents. Businesses generally turn property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim — they can do so at any time.

For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Texas Comptroller's unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.org, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).

For more information on the stimulus checks, text "CHECK" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 71% of Americans cautious about returning to pre-quarantine ways

RELATED: YES! Social Security and disability recipients will get stimulus checks

RELATED: IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know

RELATED: When will you get your stimulus check? IRS launches tracking tool

RELATED: You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill