Class of 2020: Virtual Graduation date set for summer graduates in CCISD

The ceremony for the approximate 76 graduates will be on Thursday, August 6.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we've seen, the coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of things on hold.

However, we've also seen so many people making the most of the situation and realizing there's still a lot to celebrate in life. That includes more graduates to recognize!

This time, we cheer for the summer graduates from CCISD! The district announced the virtual ceremony for the approximate 76 graduates will be on Thursday, August 6.

The ceremony will be available to watch on the CCISD Youtube channel at 6 p.m. Congrats to these students and all our area graduates!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.