Coast Guard Officers: 'This is a serious storm'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard has been taking multiple flights a day out into the gulf contacting commercial and recreational vessels warning them of the coming weather.

3News spoke with two Coast Guard Officers today wanting to remind the public to take this storm serious. The officers saying that the coast guard has resources here and in Houston. The officers say they're ready to respond

“This is a serious storm. Sometimes I think people hear tropical storm and they think 'oh this is nothing we'll ride it out' but with 6 to 8 inches of rain coming or more and winds being sustained 30 to 50 mph it’s a serious storm and people can get in a lot of trouble if they don't take it seriously,” said Lieutenant Commander Jason Chesnut.

