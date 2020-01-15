GALVESTON, Texas — A fisherman has died, another is in the hospital and the Coast Guard is searching for two more -- all whose boat capsized Tuesday after a collision near the Galveston jetties.

Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of four people in the water after the reported collision around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. They said the 81-foot fishing boat Pappy’s Pride collided with a 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune.

Two fishermen were pulled by the crew of a Good Samaritan boat. They were taken to the hospital where one of them died, according to Galveston Beach Patrol. Officials are searching for the remaining two fishermen.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston-Galveston sector at (281) 464-4854.

