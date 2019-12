CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coast guard is now asking witnesses to come forward after a 26-foot utility boat sank in La Quinta channel this past Tuesday.

One crew member was rescued and another is still missing.

The boat went down Tuesday morning about 1-hundred yards north of Ingleside point.

The vessel was finally recovered, and the La Quinta channel was reopened.

If you have any information that can help the coast guard, you are asked to call 361-429-5609.

