CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coastal bend blood bank says now more than ever--you're needed. The shelves at the blood center are clearing up faster than filling up.

Ashley Gonzalez reports why donating blood is an important year round mission.

3News keeps in close contact with the blood center and they constantly keep us up to date with how their shelves are looking.

The sight over at the coastal bend blood center right now is nearly empty. This blood bank services 19 local medical facilities.

Ashley Ramirez of the blood bank says lately, there have been a significant drop in blood donations. In result of this, their blood supply is critically low. Ramirez says blood donations are *always needed--and our local neighbors are counting on it.

"Not only to donate during a crisis but to donate consistently and become lifetime donors because that's the only way we're going to be able to meet the needs, every single day. The reality is, things happen and emergencies and tragedies and surgeries every single day. Someone is in need of blood. every two seconds."

Ramirez also wants to remind the coastal bend that it is safe to donate during this pandemic. The blood bank is required to follow clear guidelines by the FDA.