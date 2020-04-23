CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend College has switched its operation during this pandemic, but they want to remind students that they are still here to help.

President of The Coastal Bend College Justin Hoggard says all classes are currently virtual which has impacted some hands-on labs, but he does not expect it to affect the academic calendar.

Hoggard says registration for the summer and fall semester has already begun.

Hoggard says resources for students are still available either over the phone or online.

Although the school has adapted during this crisis, he says he still misses the presence of students on campus.



“I miss that interaction with the students and just being able to sit down at lunch and be able to talk to them. It's a major shift, hopefully soon we'll get back to normal.” Said Hoggard.

Hoggard says they haven't finalized plans for this semester's commencement ceremony, but details on that will be out soon.