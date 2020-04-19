CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School closures because of the spread of COVID-19 have changed the way seniors will end their high school careers.

High school students will not get to experience prom, pep rallies, basketball games, parties, and other school activities, since all Texas schools were declared closed for the remainder of the school year.

Prom and graduation are etched into the memories of most people, but high school seniors in the graduating class of 2020, will not have these traditional recollections at all.

The class of 2020 will have unique memories of being quarantined with family and friends, as social distancing is the new normal.

Many local high school students were supposed to have attended prom Saturday night, but instead, they were forced to come up with new ways to celebrate.

Just on Friday night, John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom on his YouTube channel. "The Office" star also was the DJ in Friday night's event. High school seniors from all over the world tuned in to dance the night away online.

Missing out on these milestones is a huge loss for students, so local parents and community members wanted to come up with a solution for all high school seniors to end their school year in an extraordinary way.

Local mothers of high school seniors created a Facebook page called Adopt a High School Senior (Corpus Christi). People from all over Texas have joined the social media group to help compensate high school seniors for the loss of such crucial landmarks in their lives.

Owner of TSS photography, Jason Jackson, is excited to adopt six local seniors and he will be providing each student with a full photo session complete with printed photos.

Another business owner, Yvonne Winser wanted to use her services and donate a dozen graduation-themed sugar cookies to two local high school seniors. Yvonne is the owner of Baked Confections and wanted to brighten up someone's day.



"Senior year is such a huge milestone in a person's life, and to have it cut short because of COVID-19 is unfortunate. 2020 graduates were robbed from the traditional senior year -- like going to prom, athletes don’t get to play their final season, as well as other students that participated in other extracurricular activities, and the postponements of graduation ceremonies..." stated Yvonne Winser.



"The situation is pretty much a bummer, so I wanted to put a smile on a couple of senior's faces and sweeten up their day," added Winser.

Countless acts of kindness have become abundant in the Facebook group, and it is evident to see in the hundreds of posts throughout the page on social media.

Other members of the community have adopted various high school seniors throughout the Coastal Bend area, showering them with gift baskets filled with their most favorite things.

"I am a Corpus Christi native, and I chose to adopt 4 individuals from Carroll. As a mom of a freshman, I know I would be devastated if this would have happened to him. It’s been tough, I know he also missed out on many events (band mom). The reason I chose to join this group and adopt was because I felt It was necessary," says Natalie Hernandez.

Natalie Hernandez picked four local seniors that are members of their high school band because she shares their same love for music.

"I have watched these kids grow to be amazing musicians. No better way to say thank you than giving them a little joy by adopting them," says Natalie.

Natalie dropped off gift baskets filled candy, t-shirts, gift cards, and other goodies to the students she adopted through the Facebook page.

"Thank you, Natalie Hernandez and Christina, for adopting my son Eric. He was so excited and very appreciative of his wonderful gifts. Thank you for putting a smile on his face," stated parent, Nicki Rodriguez in a Facebook post.

Araceli Ernest adopted Jerek Flores, high school senior from Moody, and delivered a baseball-themed gift basket. The gift basket included baseball cards, gift cards, and candy.

"I helped him out because I know how important your senior year is. Those end-of-the-year moments you can always look back on and say 'I remember my prom or my last year in athletics.' I feel so sad for all the seniors dealing with this. Jerek's mom was my daughter's Kindergarten teacher, and I always help Jerek out when I can. When she invited me to the group there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to help him out and brighten his day," says Araceli.

Veterans Memorial High School senior, Sebastian Cerda, was adopted by a community member, Gyzenia Jessie Tucker. Tucker delivered treats to Sebastian's home.

"It means a lot. That a complete stranger took the time to bring me a gift. During what we are all going through this is truly a great act of kindness. She has brought a smile on my face," said Sebastian.

"We as seniors are very thankful that we are not forgotten, and that all these adoptees are a true blessing to us all," added Sebastian.

Sebastian also says that he was looking forward to celebrating with all his family and friends.

"He said he knows. I told him we would still do something, but it is not going to be the same because everything they have missed, going up to graduation. Prayers for all seniors," said Sebastian's mother, Maricela Luna Cerda.

High school seniors are having to experience their last year of high school with many regulations in place due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, but thanks to the community, students are reminded that they are celebrated and appreciated.

The Facebook group, Adopt a High school senior (Corpus Christi ), is just an example of how the Coastal Bend community is resilient and perseveres through any situation.

For more information on how you can adopt a local high school senior, visit the Adopt a High school senior (Corpus Christi) on Facebook.

