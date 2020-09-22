Coastal Bend counties prepare for 2020 election

Counties have made voter information accessible, but some have delayed putting up their sample ballots.

We've been hearing from election administrators for the last couple days on how voters need to prepare before heading to the polls. Prepare as in learning about the candidates and the issues on the ballot.

3News found out, the information is out there but some counties have delayed putting up their sample ballots. The reason for that delay is simple.

“The state of Texas was ordered by the supreme court of Texas to add two green party members to the ballot, so we had to start our reprograming and the ballot printing process,” said Refugio County Elections Administrator, Rachel Garcia.

Garcia tells 3News this election is like no other with about five-thousand registered voters and a usual 60-percent turnout. Garcia says they're doing all they can to get as much information out there as possible. Not just about ballot information, but polling locations as well.

“Some of our locations we've had to move to big, the big community centers that are available that way our voters will have that extra spacing to help accommodate the extra spacing and the long lines,” said Garcia

The same holds true for elections administrators in other counties like bee and Jim Hogg, where information is foremost but right alongside that is safety.

“We had to change all our polling locations due to COVID and social distancing,” said Jim Hogg County Elections Administrator, Zonia Morales.

“Bee County has sent out to many voters across the county our elections schedules, we’re going to be doing extended voting hours of course starting October the 13th with the first being a drive through voting,” said Bee County Elections Administrator, Laura Warnix. “Then the last two weeks will be open 12 hours Monday through Friday sever to seven both weeks."

In the meantime Nueces County, the most populous, has already posted its sample ballot and updated all the races and issues. On their website a complete sample ballot that can be printed. In fact, voters can do the same in whichever county they live in. Elections administrators say it's a good way to jot down who and what you’re voting on.

“Be prepared, get your sample ballot do their studying ahead of time,” said Warnix. “Remember electronic devices are not allow but you can certainly write down your choices so you can go through the ballot quicker."