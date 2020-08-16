Coastal Bend COVID-19 recap

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City officials explained how the state data dump impacted Nueces County covid numbers recently. There was a spike in cases Aug. 9, when an additional nearly 1,000 cases were reported; some of those cases dating back to July.
The Texas Department of Health Services told 3News, the data dump came from a private testing lab and with the help of a new system, Texas Health Trace Develop, the state is working to catch-up.
Annette Rodriguez, Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health Director, said the city is working with the state to make sure the numbers are not delayed.