CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is the Kingsville Boys and Girls Club, an after-school program that helps kids stay active and stay out of trouble.

"I think Day of Giving is an awesome, awesome program. Especially if there are people out there willing to match," CEO John Perez said.

Coastal Bend Day of Giving will match funds dollar for dollar to helps organizations such as the Kingsville Boys and Girls Club.

"If you were to come to visit our club you would see the tremendous things we're doing every day, and the number of children we are serving.. we serve over 40 thousand meals in a school year," Perez said.

The Boys and Girls Club has programs such as academic tutoring, holiday parties, and sports.

"If there's anything I can say would be to continue to support the children, and if you can give on that day. we appreciate it," Perez said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: