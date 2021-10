Special foundations are ready to match your donations and help support over 50 area nonprofit organizations and their missions.

No matter what it is in life, getting double makes a difference. Get ready for the Coastal Bend Day of Giving, Tuesday, Nov. 9!

It's a full day where the power of YOU is the power of TWO!

Special foundations are ready to match your donations and help support over 50 area nonprofit organizations and their missions. All you have to do to make a donation is visit coastalbenddayofgiving.org!