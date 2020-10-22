Coastal Bend family members voice concerns over still not being able to visit their loved ones in jail

As Texas continues to reopen family members of inmates are hoping to be able to see their loved ones soon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The number for active COVID-19 cases in Coastal Bend prisons was 45, as of Oct. 21. Majority of those cases came from the accumulation of staff positive tests at the William G. McConnell unit, Garza West unit, Ernestine Glossbrenner unit, and the Federal Correctional Institution Three Rivers.

In the Nueces County Jail, the last time there had been an active case was Sept. 24; the last time there was a major outbreak was July 5.

The numbers entailed this conclusion: Jails and prisons were recovering. Inmate cases remained relatively low, while staff cases continue to keep the numbers accumulating.

Although the number in cases allowed for local non-federal prisons and jails to end their lockdown periods, many still decided against allowing in-person visits for inmates because of coronavirus precautions.

"It's really taking a toll on families and my mom on not being able to see who we want to see in there and just make sure they're okay," said a resident who asked to remain anonymous. "I just feel it's so inhumane, it's so cruel. It's been eight months, since February, that we haven't been able to see any of our loved ones."

However, Texas Sheriffs have their hands tied as they continue to follow an order from Governor Greg Abbott, which suspended in-person visitation until further notice.

"It's been months, everybody's opening up slowly considering that we've been open, why are inmates being treated any different is my big concern," said the resident.

She said she's been in contact with the Nueces County Sheriff and Governor Abbott's office, hoping to receive more answers as Texas continues to reopen in phases.

According to Bee County Judge George Morrill, the jail is allowing video and phone visits while the in-person visitations remain suspended.

