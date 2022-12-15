Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

The 108,000 square-foot facility is expected to be complete in September of 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse.

The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.

"It's bigger, it's better, it's more visible," Munoz said.

He said it is going to have a lot more space than the current Krill Street location.

"It's going to expand their capacity for food," Munoz said. "It's right off the highway here, Bear Lane and Flato Road, heavy intersection. Lots of exposure."

The new location is set to combine what the Food Bank is known for all under one roof.

"Food Bank's very into doing some food drives and mobile pantries, so they'll be able to consolidate all of that into one location," Munoz said. "So, it's going to be really helpful for the community."

Munoz said construction continued on the new facility despite weather challenges this year. He said residents will also be able to seek shelter from extreme weather events once the building is complete.

"The panels are concrete reinforced, heavy structural steel," Munoz said. "So, it's going to be a pretty stout building."

The building's design will also feature covered parking for food pickup. Munoz said construction is expected to be complete in September 2023, when the Food Bank moves into its new home.

