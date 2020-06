CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is inviting those in need of their services to take part in a citywide drive-thru distribution at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Greyhound Racetrack.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-noon or as long as supplies last. Just drive through, remain in your vehicle, and have your trunks empty and open.

Food Bank representatives also ask that you stay off your cell phones while in the distribution line.

