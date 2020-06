CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday in Robstown.

The distribution will take place at the Richard M.Borchard Fairgrounds (1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown Texas) from 10 am to 12 pm.

According to the food bank the first 500 will be served. The food bank is asking for those who attend to be sure to