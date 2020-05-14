CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tomorrow, May 15, the Coastal Bend Food Bank will host a drive-thru food distribution at the American Bank Center beginning at 10 a.m.
Location: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Cars are not allowed to enter before 8:30 a.m. and you must remain in your car at all times.
The food will be placed in your trunk so make sure it is empty before arriving. Officials also ask that you stay off your phone when in the distribution line.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Suspected burglar shot, killed by resident on North Beach, two others arrested
- Butler trial postponed, no exact date of when trial will be rescheduled
- Texas Land Commissioner announces more than $10.6 million in funds approved for flood, drainage, and sewer developments in Aransas Pass
- UPDATE: Police say shooting of 6-year-old at Corpus Christi sea wall not random, suspect now in custody