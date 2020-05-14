CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tomorrow, May 15, the Coastal Bend Food Bank will host a drive-thru food distribution at the American Bank Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Location: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Cars are not allowed to enter before 8:30 a.m. and you must remain in your car at all times.

The food will be placed in your trunk so make sure it is empty before arriving. Officials also ask that you stay off your phone when in the distribution line.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: