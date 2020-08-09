x
Coastal Bend Labor Council hosts drive-thru book giveaway

The Coastal Bend Labor Council spent this Labor Day giving back to the community.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents celebrate Labor Day in their own different ways, local union representatives decided to give back to the community.

The Coastal Bend Labor Council collected funds from local unions and bought thousands of books to give away. 3News spoke with a representative from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers about the importance of reading.

“It takes you to different places when you get adventure books when you have reference books it gives you knowledge on things that you're gonna learn throughout your career so reading is very essential,” said Jesse Gatewood from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.   

The Coastal Bend Labor Council is made up of various unions like the IBEW, Teacher unions and the Communication Workers of America.