Coastal Bend residents celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

One local organization joined outside of City Hall to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, October 12 marks the second year Corpus Christi celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day along with many other cities across the country.

The Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend organization joined outside of city hall to read the proclamation given to them a year ago by Mayor Joe McComb. It is now an annual holiday on the second Monday in October to honor the history and culture of Native Americans.

The local group couldn’t celebrate the holiday as they would have liked amid the pandemic, but they found a way to still bring out the drums and dances.

Organization leaders say they're thankful to see more cities recognize them ... but they're still pushing for more.

“The city did give us the proclamation and that's great but there’s still a lot of things the city still needs to listen to us when it comes to our environment, our culture and just who we are,” said Love Sanchez with the organization. “We need to be heard; we need to be heard more often.”