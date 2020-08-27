Coastal Bend residents help those impacted by Hurricane Laura

Coastal Bend residents are helping fellow Texans and Louisiana neighbors who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of Coastal Bend residents are helping their fellow Texans and Louisiana neighbors impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Wednesday night 3News spoke with Clifton Hoffman, whose Rockport home was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.



Hoffman shared with 3News that he's now heading to help with the aftermath of this most recent storm. Hoffman is filling up a trailer with food, water, and non-perishable items.