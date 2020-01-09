Coastal Bend School districts look to extend online learning

The TEA approved a waiver allowing CCISD to do a “phased approach.” Flour Bluff ISD voted to submit a waiver to the TEA as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD

Corpus Christi ISD leaders have extended virtual instruction through October.

The Texas Education Agency approved a waiver that will allow the district to do a "phased approach" when it comes to letting students back into the classroom.

The first phase will begin next Tuesday and will bring students who opted for face to face learning back at 25-percent capacity. The second phase will increase student capacity to 50-percent starting October 5.

There will still be an opportunity for parents to do distance learning through the end of the school year. Each campus will be in communication with families about who will be returning first.

Flour Bluff ISD

The Flour Bluff ISD board of trustees voted to submit a waiver to the Texas Education Agency to extend remote instruction for an additional four weeks.

In a news release, the district says the extra time would provide further time to prepare for a safe return to campus for students, teachers and staff.

As of right now, students are only doing remote instruction until Tuesday.