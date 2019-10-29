CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi sporting goods stores along with Hook, Line & Sinker at Whataburger Field are looking to extend their store hours Tuesday night if the Houston Astros win the World Series.

Academy Sports & Outdoors informed 3News that they do not have a specific time when they will close. Academy said they would stay open until the line for the store runs out.

Dick's Sporting Goods said they will extend their hours, but do not have a specific time of their closure.

If the Astros win Tuesday night, Whataburger Field will open their Hook, Line & Sinker gift shop and sell World Series gear.

The Astros currently lead in the World Series 3-2 games against the Washington Nationals.

The first pitch for Game 6 of the World Series is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.

