CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Arbor Day is a holiday dedicated to planting a tree.



Students from Menger Elementary with the Port of Corpus Christi planted an oak treat Friday at their campus.



Friday's event was meant to allow students to beautify their schools, while also building a sense of community and appreciation for the environment.



"It's good to get them off the phones and cut down on screen time, and get their hands dirty and just spending some time out in the garden is good for the kids," fourth-grade teacher Joe Munguia said.



"These students are going to be the future leaders of Corpus Christi someday, and so investing in them ensures great outcomes for the city of CC," former trade zone manager Danielle Converse said.



Students at George Evans Elementary were also allowed to plant a tree.





More from 3News on KIIITV.com: