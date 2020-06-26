Coastal Bend teachers are feeling uncertain with the back to school guidelines given by the Texas Education Agency. Here’s why

“We don't know whether or not it's going to be safe for us to go to school, especially for those who are immune-compromised.” Said Dr. Nancy Vera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The lingering questions surrounding the reopening of public schools is weighing heavily on teachers who might be thinking of resigning their position.



The American Federation of teachers is calling on Governor Greg Abbott for answers.

“If a teacher resigns after the 45th day before the first instructional day they run the risk of their certification being pulled for about a year.” Said Dr. Nancy Vera, the President of the Corpus Christi American Fedration of Teachers.



Dr. Vera is calling on Governor Greg Abbott to lift the 45-day mandatory notice period

simply because many districts are still unsure of when their first day of school will be.



Dr. Vera also points out that teachers with special health conditions need more support and direction as the new term approaches.



“We don't know whether or not it's going to be safe for us to go to school, especially for those who are immune-compromised.” Said Dr. Vera.

A lack of guidance from state officials leaves educators in an atmosphere of uncertainty.