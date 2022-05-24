Coastal Bend youth wins big in the Big Apple

Brayden Flores went from the beach to Broadway this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brayden Flores, a Metro Elementary School of Design student, won first place at the Music International Grand Prix in the Youth Popular Voice category.

"I was a bit shocked," Flores said. "But also surprised, because there were a lot of kids that auditioned for this."

Flores and his voice teacher, Bethany Goldson were still on a high about his accomplishment.

"It's pretty incredible," Goldson said. "I think as a teacher when I made the shift to want to direct and teach. And I realized that I really felt more as a whole as a person to be a mentor."

Flores loves the energy he gets from the audience when he performs.

"You're singing the song, you just get to build up this energy," Flores said. "And when you see the audience, you're able to add more energy to your singing."

Kari Gonzales, Brayden Flores' mother, saw his star power at the young age of six.

"Not just here onstage or offstage, but at home, in the bedroom in the shower anywhere he can sing," Gonzales said. "He's singing, and to watch him grow into this and he's only 11. It's an amazing and a proud feeling as a parent."

No star accepts their award, without their acceptance speech. Flores showed his gratitude to all the people who got him to where his is today.

"I'd like to thank my voice teacher, Bethany, and then my mom and dad."

