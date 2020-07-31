'Coastal Distancing', Three Corpus Christi Sailors have been at sea since July 12

Jacob, Miles and James have already traveled over 1400 miles on their adventure to bring a vessel to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend on Saturday, most of us were lucky to be within the safety and comfort of our homes.

Some of us did venture out to the beach, but we're willing to bet none of us rode it out on a boat in the middle of the ocean. Except for these 3 sailors from the Coastal Bend.

When we say coastal distancing, we usually mean choosing to stay home instead of partying at the beach.

Well, these 3 sailors are redefining what it means to coastal distance and are taking it to a whole new level.

Jacob, Miles and James have already traveled over 1400 miles on their adventure to bring a vessel to the Coastal Bend.

After 11 canceled flights due to the pandemic, finally being able to fly into St. Croix, hiring a fishing boat to travel 90 miles to St. Maarten, experiencing the rough sea, they finally boarded the vessel.

They reached out by satellite phone, but the combination of the wind weather and being in the middle of the ocean made communication difficult the to switch to text messages instead.

The group of sailors shared the difficulties they've faced due to the pandemic.

They say because of COVID-19 some ports are closed making it difficult to get supplies, another difficulty they've experienced is sleep deprivation, they say they miss their beds and families.

Although coastal distancing has been difficult, they did share the best parts of their adventurous journey.

They say they've been able to see the start like they never have before, see mega pods of dolphins and they say if it wasn't for COVID the trip would have been less adventurous.

Right now the group of sailors are headed to Isla Mujeres Mexico, to gather more supplies and water. This is their last stop before they begin to cross the Gulf of Mexico.