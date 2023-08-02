Coastal Parks director discusses beach erosion, what can be done

A survey is currently being done in partnership with the Conrad Blucher Institute to get an idea of exactly how much beach erosion has occurred since the storm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been out to any of our local beaches you might have noticed its not as wide as in years past -- some beachgoers believe it's shrinking.

They're right. In large part, the narrowing of the local stretch of beach on Padre and Mustang Islands is the result of Hurricane Hanna in 2020.

The storm not only heavily damaged Bob Hall Pier but also ate the dunes and even the coastline itself.

Unfortunately, erosion is something that continues to be an issue.

Beach ombers Tom and Michelle Amberson said they've noticed the change.

"The width of the beach and the accessible part, sometimes the tide pushes a little high but I don't know if its an erosion or tidal issue," said Tom.

It's a concern Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross can see from his office window.

"That tide you are seeing out there, two or three days a week will be out there where that car is," he pointed out.

He said you can really see the example of erosion that has taken place by simply taking a look at the beach marker. Before Hanna, the dunes came all the way up to the posts, now there's several feet in between.

"The mean high tide line shifted so far from Hanna and through the winter storms, you just don't have room," said Cross.

Not enough room, which is part of the reason why the new Bob Hall parking lot that was washed away by the 2020 storm will be rebuilt behind the dunes rather than on the beach.

"The surge took out the pier and the surge ate our beach away," he said.

On Wednesday county commissioners gave the green light to accept a $1.75 million grant from the GLO to rebuild that parking lot.

It's a major move, but Cross said there is still work to be done in terms of future beach nourishment.

He also said it will take time.

"So planning for that working through the Corps of Engineers, the GLO, getting permits in place and identifying where that sand is going to come from is a long process," he said. "It's nothing I can do before we get that pier rebuilt."

While the dunes are slowly recovering since Hanna, Cross said the shoreline is not. A survey is currently being done in partnership with the Conrad Blucher Institute to get an idea of exactly how much it has changed.

A nourishment project is something that could still be two-to-three years down the road.

Cross said commissioners also approved a $7.5 million grant from TCEQ.

It would allow him to use the money at both McGee beach and Padre Balli park to enhance and expand things like RV park amenities, possible addition of walking trails, and enhance some wetlands.

