CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 40-year old man fought off two attackers at Cole Park over the weekend.

Police say two juvenile suspects were armed when they attempted to rob the man around 9 p.m. Sunday night at the restrooms near the amphitheater.

The man was not seriously injured. The juveniles, however, are currently on the run.

If you have any information call CCPD at 361-886-2600.

