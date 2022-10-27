Cole Park Skate Park reopens, City of Corpus Christi reveals long-term plans for park

The skate park was initially closed in April and cost $325,000 to renovate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cole Park Skate Park renovations were unveiled by the City of Corpus Christi Thursday in front of dozens of excited skaters.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated $325,000 worth of repairs to the skate park portion of Cole Park. City officials said they added enhanced security features when the pier was officially reopened in 2021.

“With your help, we can help extend the life of this skate park for many, many years to come and for many more kids to enjoy it,” District 2 City Councilman Ben Molina said.

Molina addressed skateboarders Thursday, asking for their help to maintain the newly renovated skate park. He said he is looking for sponsors or grants to add artistic styling like murals before anyone else tags the fresh concrete.

“A lot of times that prevents graffiti from taking place," Molina said. "And so, here today, in essence it’s a blank canvas right now and I think we ought to take advantage of that before others do.”

The skate park was initially closed for repairs in April. Nearby Cole Park Pier reopened in December, but it took less than a month for it to be vandalized. Skateboarder Rene Guerrero said skate park murals might help prevent that.

“That would be cool, I guess, just alleviate the urge to do that. Plus, it would look cooler,” Guerrero said.

Rene Guerrero has been skateboarding for 17 years and at the skate park since 2008. He said the repairs were needed for the safety of the skaters of all levels--including some that come there with enough experience to get sponsored.

“It’s been cool to see that," Guerrero said. "Plus, if you grew up skating here, you’re probably going to learn everything you know here.”

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said she met with the skate community about the best way to add art and other improvements to the area. She also said the lighting improvements, cameras and 24-hour security added because of the nearby Cole Park Pier will also cover the skate park.

“We want to make sure that people feel safe," Guajardo said. "They know they can come down here at any time and skate without, you know, having to worry about anything.”

City officials also said a Cole Park master plan will be presented to City Council next week. It is set to include a splash pad, educational signage and additional lighting for walking trails and the rest of the park.

