CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Deputy constables were called out to Callicoatte Road Thursday after 6 a.m. due to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

According to officials a pedestrian was walking along Callicoatte Road when they were struck by a pickup that was traveling south. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. DPS and the Nueces County Sheriff's Department are currently on scene.

Callicoatte Road has been shut down between CR 48 and Hern Road.

Authorities advise drivers to use an alternate route if traveling through the area.



This is a developing story, Stay with 3News for the latest updates.

