Colombian food truck brings new customers, different Latino cuisine to Kingsville

El Colombiano focuses on Colombian food with a mix of Tex-Mex, But if you want a burger, they have that too.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A food truck in Kingsville has gained loyal customers for the last five years.

El Colombiano sells Colombian food, Tex-Mex and even burgers. A married couple owns the truck and met in Kingsville while working for different restaurants. Leonardo Calderon, one of the owners, went to culinary school in Colombia and said it all starts with one ingredient.

"It's especially made with love, that's the first ingredient," Calderon said.

The focus of El Colombiano's menu is Colombian food but there are also mini tacos, burritos, burgers and more. Calderon said ingredients for their food are sometimes hard to find and they travel to other cities like Corpus Christi for them. Some are based on recipes from his own family.

"I'm just trying to use this, this, this recipe from my grandma, the way she used to make it in Colombia like, like long, long time ago," Calderon said.

Co-owner Cynthia Aldope said Facebook has been good for gaining new customers. She said it is a way to attract them despite challenges of the last few years.

"It has really kept us afloat, you know, through COVID and being a small business, through inflation, everything," Aldope said.

The couple also take their food truck to events at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. They said it appeals to students, especially those coming from other places and looking for a taste of home. They made the menu with local cuisine so people would be more familiar with it. Aldope said people should also be willing to try something new.

"It's not what they're used to, they kind of want to play it safe, but definitely try it cause, you know, you never know what you're missing until you try it," Aldope said.

The couple said food is a big part of their Hispanic culture as it brings people together. Calderon described Colombian food as unique because of the seasoning, ingredients and how it is made. He said letting people try the food can encourage them come back.

"We always trying to give them samples of everything we make so they, they will be like oh, let me try this, let me try that," Calderon said. "Probably next time I will get it."