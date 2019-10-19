GOLDEN, Colo. — Ten people were taken to the hospital after a float collapsed during a homecoming parade for the Colorado School of Mines Saturday morning.

Golden Police said officers responded to a report at approximately 9:50 a.m. regarding a float collapsing at 13th Street and Maple Street.

A pickup truck was towing the float when it went around a corner and had a problem with the hitch. This caused the trailer to bounce and collapse, police said.

Viewer photo

More than 30 people were onboard and ten people were transported to the hospital due to the collapse.

The homecoming parade ended following the accident, police added.

Colorado School of Mines tweeted that Maple Street reopened following the collapse.

According to the Colorado School of Mines Alumni website, the parade began at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

