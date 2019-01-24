CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A commercial building in Corpus Christi was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Residents reported seeing the smoke from as far as the highway. Luckily, nobody was inside the home at the time of the blaze.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Port Avenue. Firefighters said it took a lot, but they were able to put out the fire in just a few minutes.

Firefighters said they were able to enter the building despite the heavy smoke. According to Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha, part of the building collapsed but no one was hurt.

Thanks to the fire department's quick work, they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby buildings, including one that had a woman inside. Firefighters remained at the scene for quite some time after in order to extinguish hot spots.

"We're going to have fire investigators come on scene and conduct an investigation," Rocha said. "At this time we don't know what the cause is. We don't have much information other than we have a bulding that's heavily damaged."

The fire department said the building itself is a total loss. It was believed to be abandoned.

According to authorities, Port Avenue between Agnes and Mary streets were closed off for a while as firefighters worked the scene. A total of five CCFD engines responded.