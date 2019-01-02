CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AARP and the Alzheimer's Association are joining forces to put together a community forum this upcoming Thursday on February 7th.

This is your chance to ask questions about the disease, discuss experiences, learn about resources, and discover how to engage in the cause.

The forum will be held at the Brookdale Trinity Towers located at 101 N. Upper Broadway from 3:30pm-6pm.

Refreshments and lunch will be served.

For more information visit the links below:

AARP event website.

Alzheimer's Association Facebook Page.