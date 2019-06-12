CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members who live in the Southside of Corpus Christi and London areas voicing their opinions on Thursday about the future of their neighborhoods...

The city invited people to give their feedback about development plans coming to the two areas.

From the beginning of the development plan process, a year ago, Corpus Christi held its first community meeting in regards to the Southside and London area.

They’ve since took those questions and concerns and have narrowed them down to key points for people to discuss on Thursday.

For the London area some of those points are reduce stormwater runoff and provide more outdoor recreation amenities.

And for the Southside some focal points are improving road safety and expanding infrastructure.

Carlos Torres has been a resident on the southside for decades.

He said safety is his priority.

“Being a former fire fighter I want to keep track of the public safety,” Torres said. “Make sure they make new fire stations and police stations on the southside to take care of that growth on the southside.”

The city said once they go through all the feedback the next step is taking the plans to the planning commission then to city council.

If you weren't able to make the meeting but still want to provide your input the city has a survey you can fill out.