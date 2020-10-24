Community members hold vigil for infant who tragically died in Alice last week

Community members came together for a small prayer vigil in memory of a baby boy who tragically died last week.

It was back on Monday, October 12 when officers responded to a 911 call from the boy's mother at home on Angelina Street near Old Kingsville Road.

First responders say the baby died at the scene.

While no official cause of death has been given, a preliminary report by the medical examiner's office has listed the death as homicide.

The Texas Rangers are said to have joined CPS in the investigation.

"I pray that whatever happened to him, that you find peace in their hearts and justice for this baby boy," one community member said during a prayer vigil at Lake Findley in Alice Friday night.

While the boy's family was not in attendance, there were community members who felt it was important to pay their respects.

Local mom Lystre Chavera put the event together said she didn't have any relation with the boy or his family but said news of the tragedy tugged at her heart.

"I just got this together because I am a mother of 8 children. I stay home all day take care of my children, this being in a small town. I haven't ever heard of this happening here. I've heard it happen in other places, big cities. He's a baby. That is the least he deserves," said Lystre Chavera.

The vigil included prayer and songs. Those in attendance said a funeral was also held earlier in the day for the child.