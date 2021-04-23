$2 Community Day coming to Texas State Aquarium

The Aquarium will have all of its exhibits up and running for the community day on Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium says thanks to a generous donation, it’s going to be able to open its facility on Monday and charge just two dollars a person!

CEO Tom Schmid says that Spohn Health Systems made a donation of $25,000 for the aquarium to be able to have a community day this coming Monday.

It will only cost folks two dollars a piece to get into the Aquarium.

Tom Schmid says the Aquarium doesn’t usually do these community days during their busy season.

”All of our exhibits are open all of our animals are here for everyone to see. We’re doing dolphin presentations which is pretty cool and the first phase of the planet or plastic exhibit is already up so the sculptures are here,” Schmid said.

The aquarium not only has all of its exhibits up and running but their restaurants are open and there’s Starbucks Cafe is also open in the main lobby.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.