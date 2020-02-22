CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced that the 2020 Treasures of the Texas Coast Children's Art Contest is now open for all entries.

Artwork should be based on the theme “Treasures of the Texas Coast” and illustrate why the Texas coast is important or special the student participating.

The top 40 pieces of art will appear in a 2021 calendar which will be distributed throughout the state of Texas.

“The Texas Coastline is one of the many treasures that makes our great state unique,” said Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

“The Adopt-A-Beach Art Contest gives children an early opportunity to learn more about the Texas coast and discover the importance of keeping it clean. It is encouraging and inspiring to see children appreciating the wildlife and natural beauty of our coast through their own artwork and talent,” added Bush.

All 40 winners will receive a ticket to the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, two tickets to the Houston Zoo, a ticket to the Texas State Aquarium, two all-day passes to Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston. Prizes, a certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office, and a calendar displaying the winning artwork will also be awarded to the winners.

One Grand Prize Winner will be selected to receive two round-trip coach-class tickets from United Airlines to any destination in the 48 contiguous United States, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, one 7-night Caribbean cruise from Royal Caribbean International departing out of Galveston, Miami, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral or Puerto Rico.

A class party at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston is the icing on the cake for the Grand Prize Winner.

The grand prize winner’s teacher will also receive a prize package to include two round-trip coach-class tickets from United Airlines and one 7-night Caribbean cruise courtesy of Royal Caribbean International.

The winning artwork will be on display in the South Central Gallery at the state capitol May 20th through 27th, according to organizers.

All entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Guidelines and Entry Form for the art contest can be found on the Adopt-A-Beach website.

For more information on specifications the artwork must have, click here.

