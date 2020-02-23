CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about dancing and celebrating the Czech culture at Sokol Hall on Kostoryz Rd. Saturday afternoon.

During yesterday's 35th Annual Polkafest there was plenty of fun polka music from three different bands, dancing, and of course all the food you could eat.

Michael Urbanovsky, the president of the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas, says his favorite part of the celebration is the joy it brings to those who show up.

"Favorite part about this is seeing everybody have a fun time. Seeing all the hard work we've put together and having people come through the door and enjoy it. And tell us how much they've enjoyed it! Some offer suggestions and some we've implemented. We used to have the bands in 3-hour blocks and now we have them every hour, and we just rotate out and that seems to be a better hit," said Michael Urbanovsky.

If you didn't get to take part in the fun yesterday, then make sure to mark your calendar for the Summer Polkafest that will be August 8th over at Moravian Hall.

