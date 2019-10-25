CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 37th annual apple sale benefitting Driscoll Children's Hospital kicked off on Friday.

The Six Points Kiwanis Club received their truck full of apples with the choice of either being red or golden apples.

The apples are brought in from Washington, and each case is full of 88-100 apples.

For 37-years, the Six Points Kiwanis Club has been selling the apples in front of Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"Cause we like to help them out. They taste delicious and all my neighbors like them," buyer Ed Biby said.

"This is important because there are a lot of children from here who are suffering from major diseases like cancer and other things. This is a chance for them to go to summer camp," president Don Kingsbury said.

Money raised from the 2019 apple sales will go to help pay for young patients at the hospital to go camping in the summer.

Residents can grab a case of apples for $45 and help make a difference in a child's life.

