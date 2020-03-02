CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few lucky pups were having the time of their lives this afternoon.

It was part of the 4th Annual Puppy Bowl Adoption Drive over at the Executive Surf Club.

The event helps raise money for the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Everyone who showed up was happy to help find homes for these fluffy four-legged friends.

"You know, if the community gets involved it can make a major impact on the amount of stray animals we have running around in our community," said Arnold Mendoza.

We hope all of those adorable pups can find their way to a loving home before the big game.

For more information on adopting a furry friend, visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society's website.

