Second Annual 5K Summer Sun Fun Run in Corpus Christi on August 14

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lazy Beach Brewing is teaming up with Tri to Triumph to host their second annual Summer Sun Fun Run in Corpus Christi on August 14. Sign up here.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. and will also feature a virtual option for athletes who cannot be in attendance that day.

The course will feature a 5K and two mile route. There will also be several prizes and contests. Details are listed below.

Details

Race Timing for all 5K competitors with age group awards for the top three in all categories. There will also be a timing clock at the turn-around so you can see your halfway time. There will be no timing for the two mile fun run/walk.

Finishers Medals for all Finishers! In contrast to 2019's event when everyone received a finishers beer glass, this year everyone will receive a sweet finishers shirt and medal. Limited Edition Beer Glasses will still be available for purchase at registration! (Proceeds to benefit The BroTime Initiative www.thebrotimeinitiative.com)

Post-Run Brunch @ Lazy Beach Café. Now that Lazy Beach Brewing has opened its very own café, a tasty post-race brunch will be available to purchase to satisfy those post-run nutritional needs.

Best Dressed Contest! As this is a FUN RUN, we encourage summer-themed attire! Hula skirts, boardshorts, tank tops, and swimwear totally acceptable! Prizes for best-dressed male and female!

Virtual: For those far away or not comfortable with a physical race, you can still participate! Utilize the "Virtual Athlete," during registration and we will send you a race pack with a shirt, finishers medal, and custom race bib! *Virtual registrants will not be eligible for age group awards*

Only 75 spots left! +PLUS+ Dagon Produce will be our supplier for our breakfast tacos! #supportlocalcc... Posted by Lazy Beach Brewing on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

